Colorado Springs Fire responds to fire at vacant building off Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building Friday, morning before 8 a.m. According to a tweet from the department firefighters on scene report smoke showing from the building at 1625 N. Academy Blvd.

The fire is now under control per CSFD.