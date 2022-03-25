Colorado Springs Fire responds to fire at vacant building off Academy Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building Friday, morning before 8 a.m. According to a tweet from the department firefighters on scene report smoke showing from the building at 1625 N. Academy Blvd.
The fire is now under control per CSFD.
This is part of the old Rustic Hills North shopping center. My bet is homeless were involved somehow. There is some homeless that hangout in the area.