Colorado Springs pizzeria and local non-profit hold fundraiser for service dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Victory Service Dogs (VSD) Inc., a Colorado Springs-based non-profit organization, partnered with a local pizza parlor to raise money for service dogs.

At Parry's Pizzeria and Taphouse Thursday, patrons just need to mention their support for Victory Service Dogs and 20% of every order will be donated.

'I'm a disabled veteran. So the veterans that are coming back with disabilities, the dogs make a huge difference in their lives. A lot of our clients tell us the dogs saved their lives. So we see the big difference that it makes", said Steve Corey, the founder and CEO of VSD.

VSD, which has been helping the community for one year now, provides service dogs and training to first responders and Military Veterans who struggle with PTSD and other disabilities. According to VSD, the organization has had about 100 dogs graduate from the program.

The program recently extended help to children who struggle with seizures, autism, or other disabilities.

VSD runs on donations, and training a service dog can take a little over a year.

"That's really what keeps us going It's really important to make it as inexpensive as possible for our clients. It's free to our veterans. So all of those donations we rely on makes a big difference" Corey said.

Thursday's fundraiser began at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Parry's has even created a Service Dog Special, an 18-inch one-topping pizza and ten wings with any flavor of sauce.

Parry's Pizzeria is located at 1268 Interquest Parkway, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO. 80921.