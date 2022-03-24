Class of Pueblo Officers pulled off streets after a training program found out of compliance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), an entire class of officers is being pulled off the streets after an inspection found the Pueblo Police Department Academy Arrest Control Training (ACT) program was out of compliance.

The department says the Colorado Police Officer Standards and Training inspected the program on March 14 and determined the program has been out of compliance beginning with Class 63, which graduated in August of 2021.

“I wish I could say this finding was wrong, but after our internal review, it was not only correct, but was the only finding that POST could make…Due to concerns with the strike heavy curriculum in the FBI Defensive Tactics, and concerns with SB 217, I gave guidance early in 2021 to instruct additional defensive tactic techniques to limit the issues related to punching people, especially in our current environment,” said Chief of Police Chris Noeller in a statement released Thursday.

Now, officers from Class 63 will be temporarily taken off the streets until they can test out of Arrest Control Training or attend an additional 2-week Arrest Control Training program.

Additionally, the PPD says this will delay the deployment of Class 64. They will most likely need to test out of Arrest Control Training.

Still, the department plans on moving forward with the Class 64 graduation, which is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at Pueblo Memorial Hall.