Colorado Springs restaurant closed after apparent hit and run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- A family-owned and operated restaurant in Colorado Springs is trying to pick up the pieces after a car hit the dining room Monday night and drove off.

Alex Dasilva, the owner of Taste of Brasil, got a call from the police department that night. Initially, he thought it was a prank and hung up the phone.

"Two seconds later the police officer, the sergeant calls in and says, Alex, I am such and such and I'm inside your restaurant that someone drove in and gave me more details. So in 10 minutes I was here and this is what I actually found," he said.

When Dasilva arrived at the scene, the car was gone. His three-year restaurant now has a large opening in the wall. Chairs, tables, and glass were all scattered on the ground.

"It was like, Jesus Christ. One battle after the other. First COVID, two years in the row with COVID. And now this? Is this a sign for me to just close down and just live life, enjoy my retirement, or fight again and continue with the pride that we have here?" Dasilva added.

After giving it some thought, Dasilva says he isn't going to give up. The restaurant is now boarded up and temporarily closed while the family makes the necessary repairs.

A GoFundMe is helping raise money to help them get back on their feet.

"I'm so pleased and thankful for the reach out of the community and I cannot thank you guys enough. You guys know who you are. I love you all. You know that my house is yours and we'll be back. As Schwarzenegger says, we'll be back very soon" Dasilva said.

Dasilva says police are still looking for the suspect. He adds that he is hopeful that a picture of the car's license plate will help find the person responsible.