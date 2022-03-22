Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a working structure fire Tuesday.

The CSFD first reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. at 6560 Foxdale Cir.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire apparatus responding to the scene. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 22, 2022

According to officials, Engine 12 reported visible smoke upon arrival.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, CSFD Command reported the fire was under control. According to CSFD, the fire was in the basement of a townhome and was contained in one unit.

The building complex was evacuated as a precaution.

Officials say units remained at the scene for overhaul and investigation.