Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:50 AM

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a working structure fire Tuesday.

The CSFD first reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. at 6560 Foxdale Cir.

According to officials, Engine 12 reported visible smoke upon arrival.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, CSFD Command reported the fire was under control. According to CSFD, the fire was in the basement of a townhome and was contained in one unit.

The building complex was evacuated as a precaution.

Officials say units remained at the scene for overhaul and investigation.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content