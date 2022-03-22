After a fantastic freshman season at Air Force Lucas Moerman wants more man

"Lucas Moerman is six foot ten, which is pretty tall for someone who wants to become a pilot, "Fly some of the bigger planes cuz obviously I won't fit in the fighters, says Air Force freshman, Lucas Moerman. Being six ten helps on the court as he flies in the air to block shots, "I use defense a lot to get me going offensively," says Moerman.

Getting going offensively was a struggle at times for Lucas but then in a game against Wyoming in mid-February, Lucas had it going on, "I feel like in the first part of the season I knew it was coming like I felt my shot keep getting better in practices it would go in a lot. The Wyoming game was just kind of that confirmation and confidence builder where okay now it's going in. Now I can build off of this just keep that confidence coming," says Moerman.

Another factor that has helped with his confidence, hitting the weight room, "It is another element of motivation just saying I can look a little good," says Moerman.

One thing for sure is that Lucas won't be lying around on a beach, he will be working on his game, "Just exciting to say I've got three more years after this like if I've gotten this much better in just this year where could I go," says Moerman.