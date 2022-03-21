Florence City Council meeting following release of secret tapes of meetings behind closed doors

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday night, the Florence City Council is set to meet following a series of secret tapes that were released last week of past meetings behind closed doors.

Those tapes revealed the council was frustrated with decisions made by the Florence Chief of Police amid a city hall sexual harassment scandal involving former City Manager Mike Patterson.

Patterson currently faces criminal charges.

Separate from the sexual harassment case, 13 Investigates uncovered the city gave unauthorized loans to city executives with taxpayer dollars.

While most was paid back through payroll deductions, $2,000 is still missing.

Florence residents tell 13 Investigates they're disappointed outside law enforcement authorities haven't taken action on the loans.

13 investigates has been copied on several emails that Florence residents have sent to the Colorado Attorney General, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation begging for help.

Last week, the city said the CBI won't investigate because it's only $2,000

The city council meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m., 13 Investigates will be at the meeting.