Pursuit and shootout through Midtown ends with suspect shot in head

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Chaos erupted in Midtown Mobile Friday afternoon after a call about an erratic driver morphed into a pursuit and shootout.

It began when police were called to St. Joseph Street to investigate a reckless driver. Responding officers spotted the driver and a chase ensued. At one point during the chase, the suspect began firing shots at police.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said at least one police vehicle, perhaps two were hit by gunfire.

Two unrelated victims were injured by broken glass at Government Street and DIP.

Police caught up with the fleeing vehicle near the 1000 block of Government Street where they discovered the suspect was suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Prine said it is unclear if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or the result of fire from police.

Police confirmed the suspect died from his wounds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.