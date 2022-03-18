Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:57 PM

Hembree gets $2,150,000 for Pirates, Vogelbach $1 milllion

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Heath Hembree gets $2,125,000 in his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach gets $1 million. Vogelbach has an $800,000 salary, and the Pirates have a $1.5 million option with a $200,000 buyout. If the option is exercised, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances in 2023: $25,000 for 350, $50,000 for 400, $75,000 for 450, $100,000 for 500 and $150,000 for 550. An AL All-Star with Seattle in 2019 when he hit 30 homers with 76 RBIs, Vogelbach batted .219 with nine homers and 23 RBIs for Milwaukee last year.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content