Fire shuts down one northbound lane of I-25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a reported fire along I-25 near Fountain.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the fire was first reported at 4:26 p.m. and is near milepost 128. CSP says the fire is 15-20 feet off the road.

Crews have since shut down at least one lane as flames continue to go over the fence.

According to CDOT, the right lane of northbound I-25 is closed between US 85 and Exit 132 while crews work in the area.

This is a developing story.