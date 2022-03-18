Colorado Springs Police cracking down on jaywalking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is putting a renewed focus on eliminating jaywalking on the southwest part of town.

"Many of the traffic fatalities last year involved pedestrians who were primarily at fault. We want everyone to be safe, which is the crux of this focus," CSPD spokesperson Natashia Kerr told KRDO Friday.

CSPD says 15 pedestrians were killed crossing a street in Colorado Springs in 2021. So far in 2022, there have been zero.

The police department, which says it very recently started cracking down on people not using crosswalks, is focusing primarily on jaywalkers in its Gold Hill area.

Early Friday morning CSPD said it was enforcing traffic laws relating to pedestrians in crosswalks at South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street, just a few blocks from downtown. Police say they stopped a man, Barela Fredrico, who they allege became confrontational and started kicking and clawing at officers. He was subsequently arrested.

"The community is reminded to utilize crosswalks when available, obey the traffic signals and use caution when crossing a street. Motorists are reminded to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too," CSPD said online.

According to the City of Colorado Springs website, a citation for jaywalking in the city carries a fine of $50.