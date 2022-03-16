Rangers sign relievers 3-time All-Star Holland and Winkler

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland and right-hander Dan Winkler have signed minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers. The deals announced Wednesday include invitations to major league spring training. Holland had eight saves and a 4.85 ERA in 57 appearances last season for Kansas City. The 36-year-old Holland has averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 11 big league seasons. Winkler pitched the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, and went 1-3 with a 5.22 ERA over 47 relief appearances last year. He previously spent five seasons in Atlanta.