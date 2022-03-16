Pueblo South Head Coach Shannan Lane named South-Central League Coach of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) --South Head Coach Shannan Lane was named the South-Central League Coach of the Year. According to District 60, she was awarded this title after a vote by her fellow coaches.

This season, Lane led the South High Boy's Basketball Team to the 4A final, the first woman to lead a boys basketball team in city history.

Before taking the mantel of the boy's head coach, she was the head coach for the girl's basketball team.

Lane has an impressive resume. Between 2008 and 2019, she won 82% of her games, won a state championship, had three state runner-up honors, and six state semifinal appearances.

Most recently, she surpassed 275 career victories as head coach of both teams.