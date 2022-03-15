29 employees have quit/resigned Pueblo Clerk and Recorders Office since 2019

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hostile work environment, favoritism, and management are just a few of the reasons former employees at the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorders Office gave for either quitting or resigning. In total, 29 have willingly left their jobs there since 2019.

Cindy Vega told KRDO she left her job at the Motor Vehicle Department of the Clerk and Recorders Office a week and a half ago. She claims her decision to leave stems from a heavy workload, few employees, and poor leadership, specifically from County Clerk Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz.

"The longer that Bo has been in there, he's gotten more of a power trip because he knows that he can do anything," Vega said. "You had the few [employees] in there that were the favorites."

Vega had worked at the Clerk and Recorders Office for almost two decades. She said she could not bear the recent workload with so few trained employees.

"This was almost 20 years of build-up, of seeing how the employees are mistreated and it's so wrong what he was doing and was getting away with," Vega said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from Clerk Ortiz and additional former employees.