13 Investigates: $400k+ in severance paid to Springs Utilities employees since 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On the heels of recent rate hikes that caused significant concerns for both Colorado Springs businesses and families, 13 Investigates learned that Colorado Springs Utilities has paid out more than $400,000 in severance packages to now-former employees of the publicly owned utility.

Last week, 13 Investigates requested Springs Utilities for all for severance payments to employees from January 1, 2019, to March 9, 2022. According to the records obtained on Tuesday, the total payout equals $427,100.80.

Springs Utilities made six payouts since Jan. 2019, with the largest severance payout being the most recent. On March 5, 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities paid out $128,682.24 to the now-former Chief Customer Corporate Services Officer.

According to Springs Utilities, the funds for severance payouts come from its overall labor budget, which makes up around 17% of the publicly owned utilities' annual budget. The Colorado Springs Utilities annual budget for 2022 was around $1.2 billion.

Springs Utilities confirmed ratepayers entirely fund their labor budget, which subsequently pays for these severance payouts. However, the publicly-owned utility says the severance payouts are not driving the higher rate prices.

"The entire labor budget, or isolating $427,000 in severance payouts over the last three years, is not driving customer rates," Steve Berry, a spokesperson for Springs Utilities, said to 13 Investigates over email. "The day-to-day operational, fuel, and capital costs for running a four-service utility are."

The rates for Colorado Springs Utilities decreased in February.

13 Investigates learned people identifying as employees of Colorado Springs Utilities have sent dozens of anonymous emails to elected officials in the government alleging a culture of fear amid a high turnover rate at the publicly-owned utility. Colorado Springs President Tom Strand, who previously served as the Colorado Springs Utilities Board Chairman, believes at least ten Colorado Springs Utilities employees in Senior Leadership have left the organization in the last year.

On Monday, multiple former Springs Utilities employees told 13 Investigates the workplace culture was suppressed, and employees were afraid to go to human resources to report potential conduct violations.

"If you speak up, if you go to HR, if you go to your supervisor, nothing good is going to come from this," Deborah McDaniel said to 13 Investigates. "That’s what held me back from complaining all those years was if I speak up, the likelihood that I am going to lose my job is very high, and when I have spoken up I’ve been labeled as a troublemaker.”

Berry tells 13 Investigates that is not an accurate portrayal of Colorado Springs Utilities based on his own experience.

"We always encourage our employees to bring concerns to their leaders/managers as a first step and then Human Resources if the situation warrants it," Berry said. "Our CEO also has an open-door policy to encourage employees to schedule time with him if they have concerns and/or suggestions for improvement. Additionally, we've repeatedly shared the City Auditor's tip line with the workforce for them to anonymously report waste, fraud, and abuse."

The Colorado Springs Utility board, which consists of Colorado Springs City Council members, is scheduled to meet on Wednesday in Executive Session for the regularly scheduled performance review with Colorado Springs Utilities Chief Executive Officer Aram Benyamin. Colorado Springs Utilities Board Chair Councilman Wayne Williams told 13 Investigates the board will address a number of the workplace concerns and high turnover rate with the CEO during the executive session.

If you have concerns you want to be investigated about Colorado Springs Utilities, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.