Crews respond to structure fire call at Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a structure fire call at the Satellite Hotel, near S. Academy Blvd. and Airport Rd.

https://twitter.com/CSFDPIO/status/1503412477123567621

According to a tweet from the agency, crews with Engine 8 reported flames showing from the 10th floor of the building on the 400 block of Lakewood Cir. A second alarm was called but Colorado Springs Fire officials say the flames are contained to one unit.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRDO for the latest information.