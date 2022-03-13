Doctors, legislators aim to end daylight saving time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill moving through the Colorado legislature aims to give Coloradans the option to end daylight saving time by voting on a ballot measure in November.

“The clock inside our brain that regulates sleep and wakefulness is typically a very reliable process - having just a one hour shift can impact us pretty significantly,“ Dr. Nancy Foldvary, a Sleep Specialist at the Cleveland Clinic said.

Dr. Foldvary said the change in sleep schedule could pose some serious health issues like heart attacks, or even strokes.

“It also causes the sleep schedule with kids to get totally out of whack," State Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village told KRDO. "Do you want to keep doing that? Or do you want to restore some sanity to what time is and not adjust your clock.”

Keeping Coloradans from changing clocks for daylight saving time hasn't proved successful in prior years.

The latest push to change that this year is being done by State Sen. Bridges and State Sen. Ray Scott (R).

If passed, Senate Bill 135 would keep Colorado on Mountain Standard Time, year-round.