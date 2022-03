PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the Colorado State Fair released the upcoming dates for the 2022 event in Pueblo.

According to a video released on Twitter, the Colorado State Fair begins on August 26, 2022, and will run until September 5, 2022.

Mark your calendars! pic.twitter.com/dqokRkrYxX — Colorado State Fair (@colostatefair) March 11, 2022

This year also marks the 150th year for the Colorado State Fair.