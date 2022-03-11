Skip to Content
today at 5:39 PM
Published 5:44 PM

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to traffic accident

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a reported traffic accident in Southeast Colorado Springs.

According to the fire department, the crash happened at 3375 Knotwood Drive.

CSFD said the traffic accident involved trapped parties.

This is a developing story.

