Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to traffic accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a reported traffic accident in Southeast Colorado Springs.

According to the fire department, the crash happened at 3375 Knotwood Drive.

CSFD said the traffic accident involved trapped parties.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped

*29D5 E4,T4

3375 KNOTWOOD DR

Map E27

Radio CMD4.CSFD

TRAFFIC ACC - TRAPPED VICTIM — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 12, 2022

