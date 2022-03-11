Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to traffic accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a reported traffic accident in Southeast Colorado Springs.
According to the fire department, the crash happened at 3375 Knotwood Drive.
CSFD said the traffic accident involved trapped parties.
This is a developing story.
