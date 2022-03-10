Wildlife rehabilitation group concerned about proposed new turnpike

By KOCO Staff

NOBLE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Hundreds of people have raised concerns about plans for a new turnpike in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro.

A group that helps rehabilitate wildlife said it’s concerned about the impact on its property along with wildlife in the area.

Employees at WildCare Oklahoma in Noble said the road will affect the lives of thousands of wild animals.

“They can’t get across these major roads,” said Inger Giuffrida, executive director of WildCare Oklahoma. “It will cut off their access to the lake. It will destroy the habitat. It will destroy the wetlands that are essential for all kinds of different species including endangered species.”

Giuffrida thinks the increased noise and pollution would have a big negative impact on their animals.

“The proposed route of the turnpike is expected to be one fourth to one half of a mile from basically the front of our operations which will likely make our location untenable because of the noise and pollution,” said Giuffrida.

Giuffrida said she’s also worried about the impact on people who would have to give up their land and homes for the road.

“Once this is done, it cannot be undone. It should be approached with incredible judiciousness,” said Giuffrida.

State lawmakers must pass a bill to make this turnpike a reality. The Oklahoma House passed House Bill 4088 on Monday with a vote of 68-25. It now goes to the Senate.

