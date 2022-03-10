Thursday weather update: More snow to come and remaining cold

We're picked up about 1-2" of snow in Colorado Springs so far with more reported to the south. It will be a very cold day today with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings continue through Friday morning for sure.

Another round of snow is looking likely later this morning into the afternoon and evening hours for southern Colorado. For Colorado Springs, light snow accumulations are likely before and during the evening commute.

Snow totals from today's storm will range from an inch to as much as 6-8" in Walsenburg and Trinidad. Pueblo could end up with up to 5" of fresh snow this afternoon.

We warm up nicely as the weekend gets underway.