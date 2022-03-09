Woman dies after falling out of moving SUV in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic incident involving a woman who died after falling from a moving vehicle.

Around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to 25th Ln. and Webb Court on reports of a possible traffic accident. At the scene, deputies learned a woman, who was a passenger in an SUV traveling south on 25th Ln., fell from the moving SUV.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman suffered fatal injuries. The name of the victim and the official cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle stopped and remained on the scene. A portion of 25th Ln. from Parkview Dr. to Hillside Road was closed for several hours.