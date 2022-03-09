Wednesday weather: Weather alert issued today for incoming winter storm

Today is going to be a very active weather day. We're starting off the day cold and clear but cloud cover and snow will begin to move into the Pikes Peak region by lunchtime.

Snow begins early this afternoon in Colorado Springs and later this afternoon in Pueblo. The mountains and high country will see snow first. Widespread impacts are looking likely as snowfall rates become heavier around the evening commute.

Snow will continue through the evening and may even be heavy at times as we watch some heavy bands set up. Under those heavier bands will be the potential for quickly deteriorating conditions and higher-end snowfall totals. Overnight tonight, lows drop into the single digits.

Thursday will be a very cold day with highs in the teens and light snow falling. There could be a couple of hours on Thursday of enhanced snow but for the most part, snow will wind down as we head towards the evening. With clearing skies expected into Friday morning, low temperatures will be near 0°.

In total, 2-5" of snow is expected across Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Friday will be much sunnier but still very cold. We warm up to Spring like temperatures this weekend.