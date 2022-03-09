UCHealth hosting blood drive in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- UCHealth will host a blood drive Wednesday, March 9th from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The blood drive will be at the Memorial Administration Center, 2420 E PIKES PEAK AVE in Classroom A.

Donors will be treated to free ice cream from The Meltdown, along with loyalty cards/coupons to Kangaroo Coffee and The Carter Payne. Appointments are required.

Call 303.363.2300 or visit donors.vitalant.org and use Blood Drive Code: A360 to schedule.

Participants must complete the "Fast Track Health Questionairre" the day of the appointment, prior to arriving. You can find that here: vitalant.org/health. Participants must present their QR code at the appointment