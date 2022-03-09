Inmate death at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility treated as suspected homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC), an inmate was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. Now, officials say his death is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Tuesday, the DOC says staff at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found a man lying on the floor of his cell with "injuries suggestive of a serious assault."

According to the DOC, responding staff initiated life-saving measures and the inmate was transported by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Inspector General and Fremont County Coroner are investigating the incident and will coordinate with the Fremont County District Attorney's Office regarding any potential charges.

This is a developing story.