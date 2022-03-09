Skip to Content
Colgate returns to NCAAs with win vs. Navy in Patriot finale

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tournament MVP Jack Ferguson scored 17 points, Nelly Cummings added 15 and Colgate turned away a late Navy push to win the Patriot League championship game 74-58 and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. Tucker Richardson scored 12 points as did Jeff Woodward, who grabbed eight rebounds. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 10 points, all in the first half, for the Raiders, who won their 15th straight game, the third-longest active win streak in the nation. Greg Summers had 18 points and eight rebounds, Tyler Nelson added 11 points and John Carter Jr. 10 for the Midshipmen.

