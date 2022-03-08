Tuesday weather update: Clear and calm before out next snowstorm with arctic air

Aside from some morning fog, it's a beautiful and clear morning across Southern Colorado. It's a chilly morning but with sunshine expected today, we'll warm up nicely. Especially compared to Monday.

Highs today should range from 38-45° depending on your location. Our next storm will begin to bring impacts to NW Colorado as early as tonight. Snow will overspread the high terrain through Wednesday morning. There's a tricky part to the forecast for us and that is the temperatures. Depending on when the cold front moves through, we may see temperatures warm into the upper 30s but if it comes in earlier in the day, we may only get a degree or two above freezing on Wednesday.

Snow will overspread the Pikes Peak region in the early afternoon with some heavy snowfall rates possible. That means that impacts are likely for the Wednesday evening commute. Snow continues overnight into Thursday morning with lows dropping into the single digits. Snow will continue lightly through Thursday afternoon. High temps on Thursday are likely to stay below 20° area-wide.

We warm up slightly on Friday but see full sunshine return. This weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s.