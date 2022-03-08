Dallas' One-Of-A-Kind Ukrainian Shop Has Shipped Over 3 Tons Of Supplies To War-Torn Country.

By Brooke Rogers

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — They’re running out of room at Ukie Style Embroidery Art in Dallas.

“We brought toothpaste and toothbrushes and things of that nature. Every little bit helps,” said Don Cates.

Shipping center was not part of owner Olena Jacob’s business plan when she decided to open the only Ukrainian store in Dallas-Ft. Worth.

“It was to share the beauty of Ukranian culture, of tradition, to bring Ukranian products to the world,” she said.

On February 24, that mission took a different turn. Jacobs watched the unthinkable happen in her home country, where she still has family. And that’s when the donations started pouring in.

“So many people have responded so quickly, and the scale of it we did not expect to be so much and so many people with so much stuff and so many offers,” Jacobs said.

She and her army of volunteers – also Ukrainian natives – have been tirelessly collecting, coordinating, and shipping. They’ve sent more than three tons of supplies so far. They’ve received so many supplies that they’ve had to stop accepting food and clothing and focus entirely on medical supplies and tactical gear.

Jacobs is donating 100% of the profits to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

“There was no need even to make any decisions. It was just happening naturally.”

And in helping their fellow Ukrainians overseas, they’ve also forged a community to support each other.

“So grateful that I can come and at least do something, because when I go sleep, I feel guilt. I eat, I feel guilt, because my mom’s there, my sister’s there, my niece is there. At least I can do this,” said volunteer Marina Palmer.

