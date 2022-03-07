Doncic, Mavs beat Jazz 111-103 in possible playoff preview

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 35 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 111-103 victory over the Utah Jazz in a matchup of possible first-round playoff opponents. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 for the Mavericks. Dallas won a fifth consecutive game and pulled within a half-game of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who finished a five-game road trip.