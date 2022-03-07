Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area.
These delays and closings will take effect on Monday, Mar. 7:
Schools
- Lake George Charter School (2 hour delay)
- Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8 (2 hour delay); morning preschool (CANCELED)
- St. Mary's High School (2 hour delay)
- Custer County School District (2 hour delay); morning preschool (CANCELED)
- Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (2 hour delay)
- La Veta Sch. District RE-2 (2 hour delay); busses to run 2 hours late
- Primero RE-2 School District (2 hour delay)
Military bases
- Pueblo Chemical Depot (2 hour delay for for all non-mission essential personnel); non-mission essential personnel report time at 8:30 a.m.
