Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area.

These delays and closings will take effect on Monday, Mar. 7:

Schools

Lake George Charter School (2 hour delay)

(2 hour delay) Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8 (2 hour delay); morning preschool (CANCELED)

(2 hour delay); morning preschool (CANCELED) St. Mary's High School (2 hour delay)

(2 hour delay) Custer County School District (2 hour delay); morning preschool (CANCELED)

(2 hour delay); morning preschool (CANCELED) Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (2 hour delay)

(2 hour delay) La Veta Sch. District RE-2 (2 hour delay); busses to run 2 hours late

(2 hour delay); busses to run 2 hours late Primero RE-2 School District (2 hour delay)

Military bases

Pueblo Chemical Depot (2 hour delay for for all non-mission essential personnel); non-mission essential personnel report time at 8:30 a.m.

Stay updated on the latest delays and closings by visting KRDO Closings and Delays in real time.