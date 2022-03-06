AAA offers advice to drivers in snow when City is on ‘Accident Alert Status’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Even if you have been a lifelong resident of Colorado, navigating the roadways in a spring snowstorm can be a tricky thing to do.

Because of the weather conditions, the Colorado Springs Police Department issued citywide Cold Accident Reporting. This means that police will not respond if someone is involved in a vehicle accident where the following conditions apply:

• No one was hurt, and;

• There were no drugs or alcohol involved, and;

• The wreck did not damage public property (e.g., road sign, utility pole, etc.), and;

• All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report, and;

• All involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange.

Instead, drivers are asked to report the accident themselves by clicking here. Cold traffic accident report forms (to be handwritten) are also available at any police department substations.

According to AAA Colorado, they advise drivers when in this situation to document the accident as much as possible, photos, videos and exchange insurance information when the accident involves another driver.