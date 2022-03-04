First Chipotlane opens in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- The national food chain Chipotle has opened its newest restaurant in Colorado Springs. This location, however, is different than the traditional Chipotle.

Located at the Victory Ridge Center off InterQuest and Voyager Parkways, in the Northern area of Colorado Springs, this Chipotle comes with a drive-thru.

Customers can now make orders online through the restaurant's mobile app and pick up their food through the drive-thru pick-up lane, known as Chipotlane.

Chipotlane is one of now several Chipotle locations across the Springs.

The first 50 people in line received complimentary Chipotle merchandise such as shirts and avocado keychains.

Chipotle is also hiring and has roughly 25 jobs open. Those positions come with benefits and a crew bonus with an opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year. Chipotle also says it has a debt-free college degree program and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

The restaurant at 1846 Democracy Point Colorado Springs, CO 80908 will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. Chipotlane joins a crop of new restaurants in the area, including Whataburger, In-n-Out, Slim Chickens, Panda Express, and Fuzzy's Tacos.