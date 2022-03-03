Widefield H.S. parent shares concerns with 13 Investigates of racial slurs used in class

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a 13 Investigates report on an instructor at Mesa Ridge High School using the N-word to discuss the Super Bowl halftime show, a Southern Colorado parent claims a similar situation occurred at another Widefield School District 3 high school.

Shekiera Goettl claims her son's freshman English teacher showed a lack of consideration while reading aloud from the controversial, Pulitzer prize-winning American novel, 'To Kill A Mockingbird.'

Goettl's son, Tyler Munoz, says his English teacher at Widefield High School would use the N-word when she would read directly from the Harper Lee novel. When the students, including Tyler, asked the teacher to stop saying the word after it made them uncomfortable, the freshman says she refused.

"She kept saying it over and over," said Tyler. “She slammed her book on her desk, and said I get paid to do this.”

“(Tyler) was feeling some kind of way because another student was feeling a certain way and so he was just trying to stand up for that student,” said Goettl.

Munoz says he informed the Widefield High School Vice Principal about the situation, and his mother notified the school.

Widefield School District 3 tell 13 Investigates the teacher stopped using the word once Tyler's mother reported her concerns to the school's administrators. Officials also said the teacher did not break any district policy.

"It is our understanding that the teacher substituted the word immediately after the parent contacted the school. If the parent feels like the situation has not been resolved we strongly encourage them to contact the school for additional conversations. The context in which the word was used, in relevance with the curriculum, does not violate the staff code of conduct." Widefield School District 3

When it comes to teaching 'To Kill a Mockingbird', District 3 says it is a classic novel that has been around for six decades and is a district-approved piece of literature.

"There is no specific policy that outlines the use of the word when it comes to literature. However, teachers have conversations with students about why the author uses the language and how the class would like to move forward on the use of language before reading. If a student is uncomfortable with the language, accommodations are made. This could include substituting the language or providing an alternative assignment. Teachers are encouraged to avoid the

use of the word when discussing controversial pieces of literature. If there is an inconsistency to this practice due to a teacher not being present during those conversations or a teacher joining a new building or department, then we make adjustments accordingly." Widefield School District 3

The Colorado Department of Education tells 13 Investigates these issues are for local school districts to discuss, and there is no state guidance on this type of situation, specifically.

In Southern Colorado, Academy School District 20 says it is incredibly important to "front load" the lesson with the students to ensure there is plenty of context and open discussion. While Falcon School District 49 says parents and students are notified of any controversial material before the lessons begin.

Widefield School District 3 says there is no policy requiring schools or teachers to reach out to parents before lessons on controversial materials. However, a spokesperson for the district says teachers often take it upon themselves to notify parents. Like school district 20, district 3 says conversations are always had with students before the lessons.

Goettl says 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is an important book to read and doesn't want it banned. However, she feels it ought to be taught with more sensitivity.

“If we are going to read these books in school, I think that they shouldn't say the word and say the n-word. There are people that it does really offend.”