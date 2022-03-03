Mountain lion attacks man outside home in southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in southwest Colorado are looking for a mountain lion that attacked a man outside of his home. The Durango Herald reports 47-year-old Michael Warren was in his home west of Lebanon on Sunday when his dogs started barking aggressively and he heard a thud on his front porch. He went outside to investigate and immediately felt something grab his leg. Warren says he saw a mountain lion run away, and footage from a security camera later confirmed the sighting. He sustained several puncture wounds to his lower leg but refused medical treatment.