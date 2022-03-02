Manitou Springs adopts voluntary year-round water conservation plan

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs City Council has unanimously adopted a voluntary year-round 'Water Wise Plan'.

Under this plan, residents who choose to participate would be asked to observe the following:

Residents may water up to three times a week and may choose the days.

Residents may water between 10am and 6pm during warmer months to avoid evaporation.

Avoid watering during windy times or during rainy and snowy times.

Avoid having water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.

Residents are asked to repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Residents are asked to use shut-off nozzles when washing anything with hoses.

Residents are asked to clean driveways, sidewalks, and patios, only if there are public health or safety concerns.

Residents are allowed to water with drip irrigation or hoses with shut-off nozzles at any time but only if the water does not pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.

The Manitou Springs City Council also recommends other actions, such as fixing leaky toilets, avoiding running water constantly when brushing teeth, and only running dishwashers when they are full.