Academy District 20 to host annual job fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Saturday, March 5 Academy District 20 will be hosting a huge job fair to fill more than 250 positions across the district.

The positions vary but include teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and custodians.

The job fair will be at the Liberty High School Gym located at 8720 Scarborough Dr. 80920 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the district over 300 applicants have already reserved their spot and they are expecting more.

Just as some teachers are resigning from academy district 20 due to potential teaching schedule changes is hosting their annual job fair.

Academy District 20 is looking to fill more than 250 positions at the fair.

"It is a great opportunity for folks to come and learn about our district, we want to build a culture of belonging, we want to focus on people who want to make an impact on students lives," said Cameron Smart, the assistant superintendent of Human Services for Academy District 20.

Smart says the issue of so many jobs is not unique to the Springs.

"We are seeing this all over, I came from California and we saw the same kind of things as we went through this pandemic and we know there is still some uneasiness of folks trying to find what their fit is and what really matters to them," added Smart.

The national teacher shortage is an issue here, too.

President of the Academy Education Association, Cari Fox believes Colorado has felt the shortage acutely in the last several years and in a statement expressed, quote:

"I think with the pandemic and with local companies and businesses offering higher wages to starting employees, the economy is in a cycle where teachers are going to be very hard to find. There are many many teachers leaving the profession this year for various reasons," said Fox.

In Colorado Springs according to the Colorado Department of Education the 2020-21 teacher salary average shows Academy District 20 pays $53, 965, Cheyenne Mountain District 12 pays the highest with $57,902.