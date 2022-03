COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Reports of heavy police presence Tuesday evening in the area of Meadowland Blvd & N Academy Blvd.

According to a KRDO crew at the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department has shut down Meadowland Blvd. between Academy Blvd. and Pearl Dr.

Along with police, SWAT is at the scene.

This is a developing story.