Former Florence city manager at center of sexual harassment scandal back in court

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A disgraced city manager at the center of a sexual harassment scandal exposed by 13 investigates was back in court Tuesday.

An El Paso County special prosecutor has now been appointed to try the criminal case against Michael Patterson, the former Florence City Manager who stands accused of repeatedly harassing women he supervised.

Patterson faces charges of stalking, sexual contact no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor.

Monday night in a special report, 13 investigates exposed the stories of three women who say officials in the city of Florence empowered Patterson - even after allegations of sexual harassment against him in 2019.

Our special report demonstrated a pattern of abuse with multiple victims before action was taken by the city council when they fired Patterson in August.

Tuesday, 13 Investigates gave Patterson another chance to give his side. Patterson, however, chose to remain silent at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Florence citizens and victims, on the other hand, are demanding accountability after the special report aired.

Former Florence employee Nicole Phillips reacted to our reporting by calling the situation "disgusting."

When asked what she wants to see happen, Phillips said, "I want those held accountable that enabled this... that created this situation and let more and more people get hurt."

13 Investigates spoke with Shay Ardrey Tuesday, one of the women who Patterson is accused of sexually harassing.

"I feel relieved," Said Ardrey. "I want to thank the community for their support, it meant a lot to us. And we'd like to thank you, Chelsea, and all of the KRDO staff for all of the support and help that you have given to us when we needed it most."

Shay is a victim in the criminal case against the disgraced city manager and is currently suing Patterson and the city of Florence.

"We keep moving forward. We keep pressing for the truth. And if there's anybody else that has anything that they want to say, the community would like to speak up, now is their chance," said Ardrey.

The current interim city manager of Florence told 13 Investigates he is working on bringing accountability back to the city of Florence.