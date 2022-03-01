Canon City’s run to the Sweet 16

It's a season ten years in the making. Canon City mopped the floor with Summit last Friday night to advance to the Sweet sixteen, “I just can’t wrap my head around it. It doesn’t feel real. It feels like I’m in a dream, still. This is what we dreamed of since we were eight years old. We knew that we were going to get it done, and we’re getting it done,” says Canon City forward, Jordyn Martinez. The secret to their success, ping pong, “We are playing ping-pong for our pregame. There is a ping pong table in the locker room,” says Canon City forward, Emily Till. “What kind of a zone does ping-pong and get you into? “It gets you in the ping-pong zone.” Canon City guard, Sydney Baxter adds, “I think we get all of our crazy energy out before the game. We’ll just get going. We hit it back and forth. Once our crazy energy is out, we are ready to hit the floor and play well.”

The real story is about chemistry. Most of the players have been hooping together since they were in second grade, “I remember we would come here and watch the varsity players play when we were eight years old. We were just talk about how we wanted to be here. We wanted to bring this much excitement, and happiness to our town,” says Martinez.

The girls have captured the hearts of the community, "It means so much to us, I think, knowing that we can bring so much excitement to our own little town. I think it means more to us than anyone thinks,” says Martinez