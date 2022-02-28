Lauderhill dog shot, killed after it attacked woman, neighbor

By WFOR Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A dog was shot and killed in Lauderhill after it attacked a woman and her neighbor.

According to police, the owner of the dog and his girlfriend live together in a house in the 4700 block of NW 11th Court, the couple has several dogs.

The dog then reportedly attacked the neighbor and he shot it.

The woman was taken to Florida Medical Center and treated for injuries to her hand.

At this time there are no charges pending.

