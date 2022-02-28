Dep. Chief Vasquez named interim Chief of Police for Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez is set to serve as interim chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department following the retirement of Chief Vince Niski.

Vasquez joined the department in 1995 after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 1/2 years. According to CSPD, Vasquez has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (Metro VNI) Division, and on the DEA Task Force.

“Deputy Chief Vasquez is a highly respected and experienced officer with deep connections within the Colorado Springs community. He has served in a number of roles within law enforcement and as a long-time resident, he has a strong understanding of the challenges facing Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “I look forward to his leadership and am confident in his ability to maintain CSPD’s high standards as we conduct the search for a new chief of police.”

Chief Niski is set to retire on March 4. According to officials, the City of Colorado Springs has started a national search process for its next chief of police.