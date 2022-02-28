Colorado Springs-based Christian ministry assists war refugees while operating in Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Slavic Christian Ministries (SCM) is based in Colorado Springs, but operates in Kharkov, Ukraine -- just around 20 miles from the Russian border. In statements released on social media, the ministry reports that there are now "fierce battles going on within the city with shooting and bombs near the Kharkov airport and throughout the suburbs."

The SCM Board approved a change to their funding structure last week, meaning all of their approved Ukraine funds will go straight to war refugees until further notice.

"This will include feeding children, orphans, and everyone else, provide medical help, and relocation, if necessary," SCM wrote on social media.

Ron Putnam is the founder and president of SCM. He's organized missions in Ukraine for two decades. His wife, Katya, is from Ukraine and her family still lives there.

"Our family and friends see bombs and missiles going off from their windows. Some family are at home, in bomb shelters, and my Ukraine director and our translator are in their cars and on their way to safety out of the country if possible," Putnam released in a statement last week.

To learn more about the donation-based fund to support SCM's effort to assist war refugees in Ukraine, click here.

Note: Putnam refers to the city as Kharkov, which is technically the Russian spelling. It also referred to as Kharkiv, which is the Ukrainian spelling.