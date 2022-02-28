Body found on train tracks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an incident involving a train after a "deceased female body" was found on the tracks.

According to police, the incident has shut down Sierra Madre St at Mill St and Las Vegas at Royer St. Officers say the area will be closed for a while.

Police told KRDO investigators are still working to figure out if the victim's death involved the train.

