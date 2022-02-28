Adoptions from Ukraine on hold, families in Colorado affected

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting families trying to adopt from the country, including three families from Colorado.

According to CCAI Adoption Services, a Centennial-based adoption agency, there are 45 families nationwide actively trying to adopt from Ukraine, which adds up to 79 children.

"No one could be traveling. No one can be submitting documents. It's just got to be on hold," Judy Winger, Director of Adoptions, explained to 9News.

According to Winger, one family is in the very early stages of the process, another is nearly finished with their paperwork ready to submit to Ukraine, and a third is in between.

Winger also told 9News most of the families adopting from Ukraine are adopting older children.

According to the agency, the biggest focus is the children's safety right now.

Depending on the location, Winger explained most of the children are in an orphanage or hunkering down, keeping in contact with their representatives in the country and relaying information from the orphanages.

Winger said the families have remained committed to these children.

