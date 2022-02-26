Two men charged in Pueblo house fire that killed three in March 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On March 13th, 2021, the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a large house fire on West 15th Street. The fire began in the basement of the home killing three people. Priscilla Mitchell and Shawna Walsh were pronounced dead on scene, and Tom Trujillo died days later at a local hospital.

In early January, two men were charged for their roles in their deaths. Josey Spets is now facing three charges of reckless manslaughter and one arson charge for allegedly starting the blaze. Mark Balfour, the home owner, is now facing three charges of negligent homicide as well. All charges are class four felonies.



Josey Spets and Mark Balfour via Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest affidavit, Pueblo Police responded to the home in the past for drug related offenses. There was evidence that Balfour would rent to multiple people for low amounts ranging from $100-$300 a month.

Samantha Walsh, the sister of Shawna Walsh, spoke to KRDO about both men getting charged.

"I wish he would just light himself on fire honestly and then just got through what they went through," Walsh said. "That house should have been condemned long before my sister was even introduced to these people and for the landlord, I'm being told he was allowing these things to go on."

The affidavit states that a person inside the home at the time the fire began stated, "Josey grabbed a bottle of alcohol, and started spraying it on the floor. Then he got a big can of camping fuel and he put it on the fire."

It goes on to say that the actions of both men resulted in the deaths of three people, but for family members the conversations with their loved ones remain.

"She reached out to me and I actually had a text message two hours before the fire department was dispatched, she was asking to come home. She wanted a plane ticket to come home. She was going to get the help that she needed," Walsh said.

Both Balfour and Spets are scheduled to appear at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building on March 13th.