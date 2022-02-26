Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Business Writer

The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. “I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,’’ said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’