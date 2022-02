COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The right lane of southbound I-25 between the Uintah and Bijou exits is now reopened at mile marker 142 after being closed for about 45 minutes this morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure just before 9 A.M. and say lanes reopened around 9:45 A.M.

CDOT says the lane closure was due to a crash and the roadway is now open to traffic.