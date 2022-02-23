Skip to Content
Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area.

These delays and closings will take effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23:

Schools

  • Roosevelt Charter Academy (CLOSED)
  • School District 49 (CLOSED)
  • Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)
  • Academy District 20 - Middle and high schools (2 hour delay), synchronous eLearning Day; Elementary schools (CLOSED)
  • Banning Lewis Academy - ALL campuses (CLOSED); K-12 will have a snow day; ALL after school activities (CANCELED)
  • Big Sandy School District (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED)
  • Calhan Rj-1 School District (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED); AVP (CANCELED)
  • Canon City Schools Fremont RE-1 (CLOSED); E-Learning for 6th-12th grade
  • Colorado Early Colleges Colorado Springs (CEC) (In-person CLOSED); Operating remotely
  • Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (In-person CLOSED); Operating remotely; Staff report at 9:30 a.m.
  • Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 (CLOSED)
  • Colorado Military Academy CMA and Rocket Club (CLOSED)
  • Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CLOSED)
  • Colorado Springs Charter Academy (CLOSED)
  • Colorado Springs Christian Schools (In-person CLOSED); E-Learning Day
  • Colorado Springs District 11 (ALL schools in-person CLOSED); E-Learning environment; All staff encouraged to work from home unless instructed by your supervisor.
  • Colorado State University in Pueblo (2 hour delay); Fort Carson, Pueblo, and Tower will open at 10 a.m.
  • Corpus Christi Catholic School (CLOSED)
  • CPCD Head Start (CLOSED)
  • International Salon and Spa Academy - Opening at 11 a.m.; Morning classes (CANCELED)
  • Cripple Creek-Victor (In-person CLOSED); E-Learning Day
  • Custer County School District (CLOSED); Kindergarten and preschool (CANCELED)
  • Divine Redeemer Catholic School (CLOSED)
  • Edison School District 54-Jt (2 hour delay); Career Start (CANCELED)
  • Ellicott School District 22 (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED)
  • Evangelical Christian Academy (In-person CLOSED); Off-campus instruction day
  • Fountain Valley School - 10 a.m. start
  • Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 (CLOSED); No grab-and-go meals; conferences will be rescheduled.
  • Fremont-Florence School District RE-2 (CLOSED); Operating remotely
  • Handprint Early Education Center (CLOSED)
  • Hanover School District 28 (CLOSED)
  • Huerfano School District RE-1 (CLOSED) UPDATED
  • James Irwin Charter Schools (ALL campuses CLOSED)
  • Lake Georgia Charter School (CLOSED)
  • La Veta School District RE-2 (CLOSED); Operating remotely
  • Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (CLOSED)
  • Manitou Springs School District 14 (CLOSED)
  • Miami-Yoder School District JT60 (CLOSED)
  • Monument Academy Charter School (CLOSED)
  • Peyton School District 23-JT (2 hour delay); Morning preschool and Career Start (CANCELED)
  • Pikes Peak BOCES and School of Excellence (CLOSED)
  • Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) (2 hour delay)
  • Pikes Peak Christian School (CLOSED)
  • Pikes Peak Community College - All campuses remote instruction and work day.
  • Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)
  • Pueblo School District 60 (CLOSED)
  • Pueblo School District 70 (CLOSED)
  • St. John Neumann Catholic School (CLOSED)
  • St. Mary's High School (CLOSED)
  • St. Paul Catholic School (CLOSED)
  • St. Therese - Pueblo (CLOSED); preschool (CANCELED)
  • The Colorado Springs School (CLOSED)
  • The Vanguard School (CLOSED)
  • Thomas MacLaren School (CLOSED)
  • University of Colorado, Colorado Springs - ALL classes and activities held prior to 10 a.m. have been CANCELED. Campus operations will resume normally at 10 a.m.
  • Widefield School District 3 (CLOSED)

Hospitals and clinics

  • Achieve Whole Recovery - Opening at 10 a.m.

Government

  • Custer County Building (2 hour delay)
  • Teller County Combined Courts (In-person CLOSED); operating remotely - for additional information, please call 719-689-7360.

Churches

  • First Lutheran Church (CLOSED)
  • Family of Christ Lutheran Church - Full-day Family Child Care opening at 8 a.m.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning.

