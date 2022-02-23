Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area.

These delays and closings will take effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23:

Schools

Roosevelt Charter Academy (CLOSED)

School District 49 (CLOSED)

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)

Academy District 20 - Middle and high schools (2 hour delay), synchronous eLearning Day; Elementary schools (CLOSED)

Banning Lewis Academy - ALL campuses (CLOSED); K-12 will have a snow day; ALL after school activities (CANCELED)

Big Sandy School District (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED)

Calhan Rj-1 School District (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED); AVP (CANCELED)

Canon City Schools Fremont RE-1 (CLOSED); E-Learning for 6th-12th grade

Colorado Early Colleges Colorado Springs (CEC) (In-person CLOSED); Operating remotely

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (In-person CLOSED); Operating remotely; Staff report at 9:30 a.m.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 (CLOSED)

Colorado Military Academy CMA and Rocket Club (CLOSED)

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CLOSED)

Colorado Springs Charter Academy (CLOSED)

Colorado Springs Christian Schools (In-person CLOSED); E-Learning Day

Colorado Springs District 11 (ALL schools in-person CLOSED); E-Learning environment; All staff encouraged to work from home unless instructed by your supervisor.

Colorado State University in Pueblo (2 hour delay); Fort Carson, Pueblo, and Tower will open at 10 a.m.

Corpus Christi Catholic School (CLOSED)

CPCD Head Start (CLOSED)

International Salon and Spa Academy - Opening at 11 a.m.; Morning classes (CANCELED)

Cripple Creek-Victor (In-person CLOSED); E-Learning Day

Custer County School District (CLOSED); Kindergarten and preschool (CANCELED)

Divine Redeemer Catholic School (CLOSED)

Edison School District 54-Jt (2 hour delay); Career Start (CANCELED)

Ellicott School District 22 (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED)

Evangelical Christian Academy (In-person CLOSED); Off-campus instruction day

Fountain Valley School - 10 a.m. start

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 (CLOSED); No grab-and-go meals; conferences will be rescheduled.

Fremont-Florence School District RE-2 (CLOSED); Operating remotely

Handprint Early Education Center (CLOSED)

Hanover School District 28 (CLOSED)

Huerfano School District RE-1 (CLOSED) UPDATED

James Irwin Charter Schools (ALL campuses CLOSED)

Lake Georgia Charter School (CLOSED)

La Veta School District RE-2 (CLOSED); Operating remotely

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (CLOSED)

Manitou Springs School District 14 (CLOSED)

Miami-Yoder School District JT60 (CLOSED)

Monument Academy Charter School (CLOSED)

Peyton School District 23-JT (2 hour delay); Morning preschool and Career Start (CANCELED)

Pikes Peak BOCES and School of Excellence (CLOSED)

Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) (2 hour delay)

Pikes Peak Christian School (CLOSED)

Pikes Peak Community College - All campuses remote instruction and work day.

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)

Pueblo School District 60 (CLOSED)

Pueblo School District 70 (CLOSED)

St. John Neumann Catholic School (CLOSED)

St. Mary's High School (CLOSED)

St. Paul Catholic School (CLOSED)

St. Therese - Pueblo (CLOSED); preschool (CANCELED)

The Colorado Springs School (CLOSED)

The Vanguard School (CLOSED)

Thomas MacLaren School (CLOSED)

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs - ALL classes and activities held prior to 10 a.m. have been CANCELED. Campus operations will resume normally at 10 a.m.

Widefield School District 3 (CLOSED)

Hospitals and clinics

Achieve Whole Recovery - Opening at 10 a.m.

Government

Custer County Building (2 hour delay)

Teller County Combined Courts (In-person CLOSED); operating remotely - for additional information, please call 719-689-7360.

Churches

First Lutheran Church (CLOSED)

Family of Christ Lutheran Church - Full-day Family Child Care opening at 8 a.m.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning.