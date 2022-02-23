Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area.
These delays and closings will take effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23:
Schools
- Roosevelt Charter Academy (CLOSED)
- School District 49 (CLOSED)
- Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)
- Academy District 20 - Middle and high schools (2 hour delay), synchronous eLearning Day; Elementary schools (CLOSED)
- Banning Lewis Academy - ALL campuses (CLOSED); K-12 will have a snow day; ALL after school activities (CANCELED)
- Big Sandy School District (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED)
- Calhan Rj-1 School District (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED); AVP (CANCELED)
- Canon City Schools Fremont RE-1 (CLOSED); E-Learning for 6th-12th grade
- Colorado Early Colleges Colorado Springs (CEC) (In-person CLOSED); Operating remotely
- Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (In-person CLOSED); Operating remotely; Staff report at 9:30 a.m.
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 (CLOSED)
- Colorado Military Academy CMA and Rocket Club (CLOSED)
- Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CLOSED)
- Colorado Springs Charter Academy (CLOSED)
- Colorado Springs Christian Schools (In-person CLOSED); E-Learning Day
- Colorado Springs District 11 (ALL schools in-person CLOSED); E-Learning environment; All staff encouraged to work from home unless instructed by your supervisor.
- Colorado State University in Pueblo (2 hour delay); Fort Carson, Pueblo, and Tower will open at 10 a.m.
- Corpus Christi Catholic School (CLOSED)
- CPCD Head Start (CLOSED)
- International Salon and Spa Academy - Opening at 11 a.m.; Morning classes (CANCELED)
- Cripple Creek-Victor (In-person CLOSED); E-Learning Day
- Custer County School District (CLOSED); Kindergarten and preschool (CANCELED)
- Divine Redeemer Catholic School (CLOSED)
- Edison School District 54-Jt (2 hour delay); Career Start (CANCELED)
- Ellicott School District 22 (2 hour delay); Morning preschool (CANCELED)
- Evangelical Christian Academy (In-person CLOSED); Off-campus instruction day
- Fountain Valley School - 10 a.m. start
- Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 (CLOSED); No grab-and-go meals; conferences will be rescheduled.
- Fremont-Florence School District RE-2 (CLOSED); Operating remotely
- Handprint Early Education Center (CLOSED)
- Hanover School District 28 (CLOSED)
- Huerfano School District RE-1 (CLOSED) UPDATED
- James Irwin Charter Schools (ALL campuses CLOSED)
- Lake Georgia Charter School (CLOSED)
- La Veta School District RE-2 (CLOSED); Operating remotely
- Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (CLOSED)
- Manitou Springs School District 14 (CLOSED)
- Miami-Yoder School District JT60 (CLOSED)
- Monument Academy Charter School (CLOSED)
- Peyton School District 23-JT (2 hour delay); Morning preschool and Career Start (CANCELED)
- Pikes Peak BOCES and School of Excellence (CLOSED)
- Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) (2 hour delay)
- Pikes Peak Christian School (CLOSED)
- Pikes Peak Community College - All campuses remote instruction and work day.
- Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)
- Pueblo School District 60 (CLOSED)
- Pueblo School District 70 (CLOSED)
- St. John Neumann Catholic School (CLOSED)
- St. Mary's High School (CLOSED)
- St. Paul Catholic School (CLOSED)
- St. Therese - Pueblo (CLOSED); preschool (CANCELED)
- The Colorado Springs School (CLOSED)
- The Vanguard School (CLOSED)
- Thomas MacLaren School (CLOSED)
- University of Colorado, Colorado Springs - ALL classes and activities held prior to 10 a.m. have been CANCELED. Campus operations will resume normally at 10 a.m.
- Widefield School District 3 (CLOSED)
Hospitals and clinics
- Achieve Whole Recovery - Opening at 10 a.m.
Government
- Custer County Building (2 hour delay)
- Teller County Combined Courts (In-person CLOSED); operating remotely - for additional information, please call 719-689-7360.
Churches
- First Lutheran Church (CLOSED)
- Family of Christ Lutheran Church - Full-day Family Child Care opening at 8 a.m.
We will keep you updated throughout the morning.
Comments