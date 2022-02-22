Ways to keep your pets safe in the cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The below zero temperatures this week call for not only you to bundle up but your pets as well. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets too.

The Humane Society says animals can get hypothermia or frostbite just like people.

“Frostbite that can really affect their paws whether that’s from the cold or the ice just sticking to their fur and obviously keeping their fur a little too cold,” said Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The Humane Society recommends taking your pets out for only ten to 15 minutes at a time. Some dogs like being out in the cold and can probably stand it a little bit longer, but keep that time frame in mind.

If your animals are going to be outside, HSPPR says they need to have warm, waterproof shelters that are up off the ground by a few inches.

Pets also need access to water in this kind of weather. HSPPR says animals can't burn calories without water, and if they can't burn calories, they can't keep warm.

The Humane Society says dogs will still need exercise. You can bundle them up in booties and a sweater to help keep them warm. You also want to make sure you're wiping off their legs and stomach from any snow ice, or salt that sticks to them.

If you see an animal you think has been left out for too long you can call your local animal control.

Failing to protect your pets from the cold can kill them and lead to animal cruelty or neglect charges. In the state of Colorado thats a $999 fine or jail time.

