Infrared imaging camera shows how quickly body temperature drops outside

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Southern Colorado is in for a long stretch of bitterly cold temperatures this week, which means the risk for frostbite and hypothermia is greater than ever.

The Cleveland Clinic says hypothermia and frostbite can both set in in as little as 10 to 15 minutes, even faster if someone has on wet clothing.

Tuesday, KRDO enlisted the help of the Manitou Springs Fire Department and their thermal imaging camera to demonstrate how fast heat leaves the body.

"A thermal imaging camera is usually used when we go on fire calls to see if a fire is inside a wall, and where heat is coming from a structure fire," said Dave Hunting, Public Information Officer for Manitou Springs Fire Department. "But it can also show your body temperature and the outside temperature."

KRDO Newschannel Thirteen's Mallory Anderson when they used the infrared camera inside and then outside minutes later.

Signs & Symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia from the CDC:

Frostbite:

Redness or pain in any skin area can be first indication

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

Hypothermia In Adults:

Shivering

Exhaustion or feeling very tired

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

Hypothermia In Babies:

Bright red, cold skin

Very low energy

